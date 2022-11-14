WILMINGTON, Del. -- A trial over shareholder allegations that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package was based on easy-to-achieve performance targets and that investors were duped into approving it began on Monday, with Musk slated to take the stand later this week.

A Tesla shareholder hopes to prove during the five-day trial that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the 2018 package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time.