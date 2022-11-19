FILE PHOTO: Pre-election rally held in support of Republican candidates in Dayton

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 7.

 GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS

Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating the former president, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk.

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstatement.