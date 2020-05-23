New Hampshire joined 33 other states in a $550 million settlement with Santander Bank related to the bank’s subprime lending practices.
The settlement will bring some $3 million in restitution and other relief for Santander customers in New Hampshire. The bank has agreed to issue waivers for certain unpaid loans, and will not repossess the cars of people who defaulted on the lowest-quality loans.
Thirty-four state attorneys general, including New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, investigated Santander’s subprime lending practices. The attorneys general alleged Santander knew some customers were likely to default on loans, but Santander exposed those borrowers to unnecessary risk, significant fees, and loan payments that were not affordable for their customers.