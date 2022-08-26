FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell leaves after a news conference, in Washington

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell leaves after a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. 

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

The Nasdaq led Wall Street sharply lower on Friday after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, sparking a selloff in growth and technology stocks.

The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, Powell said in a speech to the Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming.