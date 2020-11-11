Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound even as some states braced for new business restrictions to combat surging infections.
Nasdaq 100 futures were up more than 1% after underperforming this week, with technology mega-caps including Netflix, Amazon.com and Facebook, the so-called stay-at-home stocks, gaining about 1% in premarket trading.
Sprague Resources LP in Portsmouth will begin commercializing the next generation of advanced biofuel under a purchase agreement for the production and marketing of ethyl levulinate with Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. in Bangor, Maine.
The vice president of a Massachusetts construction company offered to pay an inspector $28,000 to find no violations after failing to show proper employee documents during three worksite inspections at two New Hampshire locations over the space of five months, according to court documents.