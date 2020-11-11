U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound even as some states braced for new business restrictions to combat surging infections.

Nasdaq 100 futures were up more than 1% after underperforming this week, with technology mega-caps including Netflix, Amazon.com and Facebook, the so-called stay-at-home stocks, gaining about 1% in premarket trading.

