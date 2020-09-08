TESLA
Tesla electric automobiles sit charging at a Tesla Supercharger station.

The Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as a sell-off in high-flying technology stocks extended to a third straight day, while Tesla tracked its worst day in nearly six months after investors were caught off guard by the stock being left out of the S&P 500.

All eleven major S&P sectors were down, with declines worsening after news on Friday that SoftBank made significant option purchases during the run-up in U.S. stocks.

Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Monday, September 07, 2020