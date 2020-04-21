An assisted living facility in Nashua is hoping to expand its facility along West Hollis Street.
Nashua Crossings, operated by Benchmark Senior Living, will approach the Nashua City Planning Board this week seeking permission to add onto its campus at 672-674 W. Hollis St.
“The proposal is for a site plan amendment to add a new, 11,320-square-foot, 14-unit assisted living addition to the existing nursing care facility,” Scott McPhie, city planner, said in a report to the board.
Nashua Crossings is a nursing care facility that was built in 1999 on a 3.5-acre parcel at 674 West Hollis St., which currently houses 84 assisted living units.
According to the plans on file with city planners, there is an existing residence located at 672 W. Hollis St. that will be demolished to pave way for the new, two-story structure.
Brian Beausoleil, executive director of Nashua Crossings, did not return phone calls seeking comment on the project.
According to Steve Radick with BCW Global, a communications agency, “Benchmark is indeed in talks to buy the adjacent property so they can expand the existing (assisted living) community …”
The proposed project also includes 12 new parking spaces, updated landscaping, new exterior lighting and drainage improvements, according to the plans.
Along with Nashua, Benchmark Senior Living also has facilities in Bedford, Concord and Salem, in addition to multiple sites in nearby states. According to its website, Benchmark Senior Living is one of the largest providers of senior housing in the New England region, with a mission to help senior citizens maintain their independence through healthy living.
The new project comes seven years after Nashua Crossings was granted approval for a 20-unit Alzheimer's wing for senior citizens living with memory impairments and dementia; that project was constructed in 2014.
The local zoning board has already granted a special exception for the new project to expand a non-conforming use in the city’s suburban residential zone, according to McPhie.
“The design will be consistent with the existing structure,” Bill Cook with Benchmark Senior Living told the zoning board recently, explaining the newly proposed 14 units will be identical to what currently exists at the facility.
The planning board will review the project at 7 p.m. on Thursday via a remote, online meeting.