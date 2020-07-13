NASHUA – The Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce recognized individuals, businesses and nonprofits last week at a virtual edition of the 17th Annual Eminence Awards.
Honored were:
Non-Profit of the Year: Nashua PAL.
Small Business of the Year: TS Event Productions LLC.
Volunteer of the Year: Nashua Police Department’s Chief Michael Carignan for his work with Marguerite’s Place Inc.
Business of the Year: Optiline Enterprises.
Young Professional of the Year: Grant Morris of New Sky Productions.
The ceremony, originally scheduled for March 26 at Sky Meadow Country Club, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is unfortunate that we were unable to celebrate in-person this year,” said Kate Luczko, president and CEO of the chamber in a statement Monday. “But our community came together to help us produce an hour-long virtual program in celebration of our community and those who make it so vibrant, and we were able to feature many of our finalists and sponsors with videos they created and shared with us.”
Luczko hosted the program live from the chamber’s office in downtown Nashua and welcomed keynote speaker Rebecca Hamilton, co-CEO of W.S. Badger Co. of Gilsum, who broadcast live from her company’s headquarters. Hamilton, whose company makes skin care products, spoke on “The Business of Doing Good” – the theme of this year’s Eminence Awards.
The awards were sponsored by Oracle, Eastern Bank, Enterprise Bank, Acapella Technologies, Ascend Advising, Charles Schwab Independent Branch of Nashua, Morneau Law, and the United Way of Greater Nashua.