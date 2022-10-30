Fidelity tech bar

Regional Support Technician Trevor Parson, standing at right, helps an employee fix a laptop issue at the Techworks Guru Bar within Fidelity Investments in Merrimack on Sept. 22.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Fidelity Investments and Nashua Community College plan to launch a two-part training pathway to a finance career in January, the college announced last week.

A representative from Fidelity will be available at the college’s next open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to talk about the Financial Services training series, which begins with a two-week optional foundation course in financial services essentials and leads into a 16-week financial services exam preparation class.