Fidelity Investments and Nashua Community College plan to launch a two-part training pathway to a finance career in January, the college announced last week.
A representative from Fidelity will be available at the college’s next open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to talk about the Financial Services training series, which begins with a two-week optional foundation course in financial services essentials and leads into a 16-week financial services exam preparation class.
Both trainings take place on the NCC campus in the evenings, with tours of Fidelity Investments campus in Merrimack scheduled between sessions.
“This program appeals especially to folks who are gainfully employed but want a change,” said Wendy Valeri, Fidelity’s director of candidate experience, in a statement. “Candidates will benefit from learning more about the sector before pivoting careers.”
The training series prepares attendees to sit for the Security Industry Essentials exam, known as the SIE, an exam required by financial regulators for anyone helping customers with their investments.
The series begins with the optional “Financial Services Essentials” course.
“The two-week introductory ‘Financial Services Essentials’ course is for the person who hasn’t been in a customer-facing role before and wants to gain some of those skills ahead of time,” said Kim Eckenrode, director of Career and Technical Education Pathways at NCC, in a statement. “Those who are confident in using these skills can also choose to enroll directly into the Security Industry Essentials prep.”
Previously, candidates pivoting to a career in the financial services industry had to pass all required exams shortly after their hiring. This program would help the candidate succeed by giving them the advantage of having already prepared for and practiced taking the SIE.
Anyone who successfully completes the two-step program will get an opportunity to receive an interview for a customer service role with Fidelity.
Candidates who score over 75% on a course final can be sponsored by Fidelity to take the formal SIE, regardless of their employment status.