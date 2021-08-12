The Gate City is now a designated safe space for employees who are recovering from substance misuse.
This week, Nashua enrolled in New Hampshire’s Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative led by Gov. Chris Sununu — a program aimed to help keep employees sober while offering them resources and support. The municipality is joining more than 280 other workplaces in participating in the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, which was launched in 2018 to promote health, safety and wellness for New Hampshire workplaces and employees.
“Recovery-friendly culture is developing over time. It doesn’t happen overnight,” said Karen Morton-Clark, a recovery adviser and advocate for the program.
One of the objectives is for employers to think about substance use disorder as a disease, and the hope is for parity in terms of policy in the workplace to support substance misuse the same as other medical conditions such as heart disease or diabetes, she said.
“Prevention efforts and treatment approaches for addiction are generally as successful as those for other chronic diseases,” said Morton-Clark.
As a designated Recovery Friendly Workplace, Nashua will be offered a customized approach with various tools and materials needed to support employees struggling with substance misuse, including trainings, peer connections, a friendly culture, online assistance, self-paced support options and tangible guidance and conversations, she said.
“We definitely want to be a Recovery Friendly Workplace,” Mayor Jim Donchess said Tuesday while reading a declaration committing to a stigma-free work environment where the contributions of all employees are valued and celebrated.
According to the declaration, Nashua will work to eliminate barriers for those impacted by substance use disorder and mental health issues, and collaborate to create positive change.
“Nashua is a caring community with a city government that strives every day to help all in its embrace live their best lives and achieve success,” states the declaration, adding the city will now have more resources to achieve this goal with the help of New Hampshire’s Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative.
According to the program’s website, untreated addiction has cost New Hampshire’s economy about $2.36 billion, with about 66% of that figure incurred by businesses impacted by impaired productivity and absenteeism.
The Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative encourages employee retention and productivity, and empowers workplaces to provide support for employees in recovery, explained Morton-Clark.
Other states such as Rhode Island have begun to replicate New Hampshire’s efforts, she said, noting there are 10 different training programs focused on developing a friendly culture for everyone.