Nashua Micro-Tech Center breaks ground

Representatives from the John J. Flatley Company in Nashua, along with Mayor Jim Donchess, break ground on the new Nashua Micro-Tech Center on Tuesday at Gateway Hills in Nashua.

 Kimberly Houghton/Union Leader Correspondent

In the midst of a pandemic, the John J. Flatley Company broke ground Tuesday on its Nashua Micro-Tech Center at the Gateway Hills industrial park in south Nashua.

“With all of the difficult times in the last 10 months, we are trying to put our best foot forward and create some positivity,” John Flatley said.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

