The Nashua Telegraph announced over the weekend it will produce a print edition only on Sundays, producing news coverage in an online-only format the remaining six days a week.
Executives at the newspaper said in a statement the change will allow them to respond more quickly to COVID-19 and other news. The Telegraph’s Sunday edition will be delivered to subscribers on Saturdays.
The move was announced in a front page story this past Sunday with the headline “The Telegraph ushers in new era for local news.”
“While we will continue to showcase the people and news of Nashua and indeed the state in our traditional full print Sunday edition, we at The Telegraph are moving to online, mobile and text notification news during the week,” the Telegraph story said.
The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News continues to produce print editions six days a week, with a digital edition produced on Saturdays.
Ogden Newspapers of Wheeling, W.Va., owns The Telegraph.