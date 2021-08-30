BAE Systems in Nashua has received a massive, $843 million contract from the U.S. Army to continue protecting aircraft and aircrews from new and emerging threats.
“This contract provides for continued long-term support to our 2-Color Advanced Warning System product that we developed and are fielding under the Limited Interim Missile Warning System,” said Chris Austin, director of Threat Detection Solutions at BAE Systems.
The $843,894,209 contract is for BAE Systems’ Information and Electronics Systems Integration sector in Nashua, and will provide support for its Missile Warning System Quick Reaction Capability.
“This support can include task orders for, among other things, engineering services, spares and repairs and integrated logistics support,” explained Austin.
Although the large contract is not expected to require any additional workforce, it will enable BAE Systems to sustain the workforce it has already grown in support of the Limited Interim Missile Warning System program.
The 2-Color Advanced Warning System is compatible with existing U.S. Army aircraft survivability equipment; the company’s Common Missile Warning System is currently fielded on thousands of U.S. Army platforms and has saved dozens of aircraft and their crews since it was first fielded in 2005, according to a recent news release.
“Our 2CAWS product provides U.S. Army aircraft with protection from Man Portable Air Defense Systems, or MANPADS, as well as ground based hostile fire, such as rockets and small arms fire,” Austin said last week. “Being fully automated, it provides the aircrew with the protection they need in hostile environments while not detracting from their ability to focus on their primary missions.”
BAE Systems won an initial contract in 2017 for the Limited Interim Missile Warning System Quick Reaction Capability for 400 systems, according to Austin.
“The Life Cycle Support contract just awarded will enable BAE Systems to support those 400 systems for many years to come,” he explained.
The newest contract with the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, is expected to be complete by February of 2026.
“We are happy to deepen our local roots and tap into the rich local talent pool in New Hampshire,” Austin said of the $843 million contract.
BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace and security company that employs more than 87,000 people worldwide. Its products and services cover air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology and support services. The Electronic Systems sector has a customer base with hundreds of commercial and defense customers.