National Lab Day Webinar Series kicks off at UNH
Paul Dabbar, undersecretary for science at the U.S. Department of Energy, heard about some of the equipment used at the John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center at UNH from director Brad Kinsey during a recent tour.

The University of New Hampshire and the U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories have launched a webinar series that celebrates innovation.

Mark Milutinovich, senior director of research and large center development at UNH, said there are 17 DOE national labs located throughout the country but none is in New England, so these webinars will help local researchers introduce themselves to those who are working on similar projects.

Sunday, October 18, 2020