U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations declined in July for a fourth month, reaching the lowest level since April 2021, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey.

Median one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 3.5% last month from 3.8% in June, the New York Fed said Monday. Expectations for what inflation will be at the three-year and five-year horizons each ticked down to 2.9%, from 3%.