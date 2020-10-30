Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
CONCORD -- Nearly 70% of companies responding to a survey by the Business and Industry Association said they experienced a reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide chamber says.
The survey, conducted Oct. 15 through Oct. 22, was a follow-up to a similar BIA survey conducted in April. Approximately 15% of BIA’s membership responded to the survey, which covered a wide range of industries, particularly manufacturing (22% of respondents), the BIA said in a release Friday,
