BIA hosts virtual fundraiser at Events United in Derry

The BIA recently held its largest fundraiser of the year at a virtual event that was filmed at Events United in Derry. Nearly 70% of companies responding to a BIA survey said they experienced a revenue reduction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Courtesy/Events UniTED

CONCORD -- Nearly 70% of companies responding to a survey by the Business and Industry Association said they experienced a reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide chamber says.

The survey, conducted Oct. 15 through Oct. 22, was a follow-up to a similar BIA survey conducted in April. Approximately 15% of BIA’s membership responded to the survey, which covered a wide range of industries, particularly manufacturing (22% of respondents), the BIA said in a release Friday,

Friday, October 30, 2020