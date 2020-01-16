DOVER — Officials with the U.S. Census Bureau say they need 8,000 more people to apply for jobs in New Hampshire to make sure there are enough workers to adequately count all of the residents in the Granite State.
Yara McSweeney, who is a partnership coordinator, says residents will receive a mailed invitation to participate in the 2020 Census between March 12 and 20. They will be asked to respond online, by mail or through a call center that has operators who speak a total of 12 languages.
“For anyone that doesn’t self-respond, then we’re going to have to go out and knock on doors for those households,” McSweeney said.
Workers will be hired to knock on doors from the end of April until the end of July.
McSweeney said census workers will earn $20 an hour and be reimbursed 58 cents per mile. They will be assigned work in their communities based upon the hours they want to put in each week.
“The job is pretty flexible. People work their own hours. They provide us with their availability, and they be will assigned work based upon the time they are available,” McSweeney said.
McSweeney said they are recruiting people who need a temporary job, have a job and want to earn some extra cash and people who are retired and want to help support the mission of counting every American.
Changes in population are important to communities, especially those like Dover where officials expect to see a large increase in residents compared to the 2010 census.
In 2010, there were 29,987 residents in Dover, according to census.gov.
Rochester officials are also interested in seeing how that city’s population has changed since 2010, when there were 29,752 residents.
“Our Complete Count Committee is doing everything it can to ensure that every person who lives in Rochester is counted during the upcoming census,” City Manager Blaine Cox said in a statement.
The census impacts how much federal and state funding is given to communities for various projects in categories like education, transportation and public health.
In Fiscal Year 2016, New Hampshire benefitted from over $3.7 billion in federal spending based on data derived from the 2010 census, according to a press release from the city of Rochester.
People interested in being a census worker in Dover can learn more on Saturday at the public library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Jan. 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sessions will take place at the Rochester Public Library on Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 24 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Manchester Community College will host a recruiting session Jan. 23 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Manchester City Library on Pine Street Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People can also apply online at www.2020census.gov/jobs.
