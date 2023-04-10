Tax returns are due Monday, and the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has new technology and resources available for both taxpayers and preparers to help.
Many New Hampshire tax returns can be filed either through NHDRA’s Modernized e-File (MeF) system or NHDRA’s online user portal, Granite Tax Connect (GTC).
The GTC gives taxpayers and preparers a place where they “can file, pay, and -- new this year -- get direct deposit refunds in one, secure place,” according to a news release.
Here are a few tips:
• Taxpayers can now request to have refunds issued directly to their bank accounts.
• Tax preparers can request access to a client’s account by creating a Third-Party Web Logon via GTC.
• GTC allows taxpayers to schedule automatic payments from their bank account so they don’t miss a payment deadline.
• NHDRA updates its tax return forms annually to reflect any revisions in tax law, tax rate, or other changes.
• A simple miscalculation could result in delayed processing and possible assessments, penalties and interest. Double-, or even triple-checking the math on a return, will help taxpayers avoid an easily preventable and potentially costly mistake.
• Payments are due by the filing deadline even if the taxpayer is requesting an extension on filing their return.