Trump bobblehead
Buy Now

The Trump Superstores sell a variety of merchandise, from flags and shirts to bobbleheads and drinkware.

 Jason Schreiber/Union Leader Correspondent

Ken Stephan stopped by the new Trump Superstore in Plaistow to pick up a face mask and shot glass.

“It’s a shot glass for my Jack Daniels when he wins,” said the confident 57-year-old supporter of President Donald Trump, whose face is plastered on everything in the store from bobbleheads and pins to flags depicting the commander-in-chief as Rambo and socks that come with a comb to style his trademark hair.

Trump Superstore
Buy Now

The Trump Superstore on Route 125 in Plaistow is one of four owned by Lee Cook.
Trump as Rambo
Buy Now

Donald Trump as Rambo? You can find a banner for that at the Trump Superstore in Plaistow.
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Tuesday, October 06, 2020