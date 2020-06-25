If you can’t squeeze the Charmin, grab the King Blue.
The intense run on toilet paper that coincided with the start of the pandemic is over, but stores are still trying to keep up with increased demand.
Some have stocked up on products from Canada, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago to fill the need.
Hannaford supermarket shelves now include Delsey Max, Vogue and King Blue bathroom tissue brands from Mexico. The brightly colored packages are labeled in Spanish.
“Calidad Suprema” reads King Blue, or “supreme quality” in English.
Delsey Max touts its “Aroma Manzanilla,” a chamomile-scented product.
“El Gigante!” declares Vogue — or “the giant” in English.
Other brands on local store shelves include Cashmere Premium with a “Made in Canada” stamp on the front of its package, and Cotton Air, which is manufactured in Trinidad and Tobago.
Since March, many stores have had trouble keeping toilet paper and other paper products in supply as more people work from home. Commercial distribution dropped while the demand for household products rose, according to John Dumas, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Grocers Association.
Some of it was panic buying out of fear plants might be forced to shut down, he said.
Customer demand remains high for paper products, said Ericka Dodge, a Hannaford spokesman.
“For these in-demand products, we have engaged with a wide variety of suppliers, which allows us increased access to the amount of product available as we continue to provide our customers with the products they want and need,” she said in a statement.
The foreign products came out of the chain’s existing network of suppliers, along with new sources, but Hannaford declined to elaborate.
Delsey Max and Vogue are produced by Kimberly-Clark de México, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark, which makes Cottonelle and Scott, among other paper products such as Kleenex, according to its website.
Associated Grocers of New England also gets shipments of Kimberly-Clark products from Mexico, including its Pétalo brand, according to CEO Mike Violette.
“That is what a lot of us had to do just to get the consumer some type of tissue,” he said. “We have a bunch of different kinds. A lot of them are from outside the country.”
Other brands distributed by Associated Grocers include Heavenly Soft Bath Tissue, Premier Bath Tissue, Tissue Plush, Regal Bath Tissue and Big Roll Paper Towels.
Uncertainty around supply chains for paper products and household cleaning products remains, Violette said.
“It is very spotty to have any of the national brands,” he said. “Right now, we have some Charmin in stock, but it is usually gone pretty quick.”
Dumas is not surprised by the imported products popping up in the Granite State. Some plants in the United States have added shifts and are operating 24/7, he said.
“There is still not enough to handle it, so if they have plants in surrounding countries that is what they are doing. They are going to import from those countries to satisfy the need for what’s needed,” he said.
At the Bedford Hannaford on a recent afternoon, customers appeared to snatch up Angel Soft, Charmin, Scott and Hannaford-branded products before the foreign brands.
“If they are coming from Trinidad, we don’t know much about it. We think it’s inferior,” Dumas said. “But in many cases it is probably just as good as what we see in the national brands.”
Down the road at Market Basket, the store appeared to have a full assortment of Angel Soft, Charmin, Scott and its own in-house brand. A Market Basket representative could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
It all depends on the timing of shipments, Violette said.
“You go back there two days later, and there is nothing there,” he said.
Dumas said the demand for commercial supplies will resume when employees start returning to offices.
“That’s going to level it off,” he said. “I think everything is going to go back to normal. People just need to be patient with it and understand the stores are doing the best they can to have the products available for the consumer needs.”
The demand “has been the wildest thing I’ve seen in my career. I’ve been doing this for more than 40 years,” Violette said.
“We have sold so much bathroom tissue that there is no way that people could have used it all,” he said.