Everybody fears something. Fear is a common feeling people share, whether in their professional or their personal lives. What matters is moving beyond that fear, tackling it and overcoming it.
Fear was the central theme of a networking event held last week by Women in Sales NH, a small group of women in the sales industry who come together several times a year to mentor one another and share best practices.
The discussion focused on the many ways in which fear in the sales profession can show itself, such as having to make unsolicited calls to sell a product or service, commonly referred to as a “cold call.”
“Part of the fear is, ‘I’m scared I’m not going to have the answers to the questions this person is going to ask me,’” Shannon Hermann told the group of 15 women gathered Thursday. “I think we get trapped in our head, ‘If I don’t have all the answers, I’m going to look less qualified.’ That is really not the case.”
The meeting was held at Alexander Technology Group in Bedford, where Hermann, co-founder of Women in Sales NH, works as a senior recruiting manager.
Other fear-inducing situations common in the sales profession include social anxiety that comes with networking and meeting new people, asking a client for a referral or, worse, asking a client for more money that they were not anticipating spending.
“Fear is just a feeling. It is something that can be controlled,” said Stephanie Baxter, director of programming and engagement at the NH Tech Alliance and a team member who led the discussion with Hermann.
The thing about fear is that it can be hard to deal with, and it can easily contribute to a situation being blown out of proportion, Baxter added, which is to say fear can often outweigh the issue itself.
“Always remind yourself that it’s just a feeling, and that you are in control of your feelings and your own reality,” she said.
The idea behind Women in Sales NH, formed in 2018, is to be a central support system to inspire and support one another, and celebrate each other’s successes.
“Our goal has always been to serve women in the sales industry and in the sales profession to help women in the profession grow,” said Trish LaCombe, co-founder of the networking group, who works full-time at Sandler, helping the sales training company build and execute corporate initiatives and projects.
The next Women in Sales NH event will be held March 16, with the theme being, “Knowing your worth, asking for it, and learning to maximize your investment.” A complete list of upcoming events can be found at womeninsalesnh.org.