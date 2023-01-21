Fear

Stephanie Baxter talks about overcoming fear Thursday during a talk organized by Women in Sales NH in Bedford.

 Provided by Women in Sales NH

Everybody fears something. Fear is a common feeling people share, whether in their professional or their personal lives. What matters is moving beyond that fear, tackling it and overcoming it.

Fear was the central theme of a networking event held last week by Women in Sales NH, a small group of women in the sales industry who come together several times a year to mentor one another and share best practices.