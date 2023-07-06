New Balance received unanimous support from the Londonderry Planning Board Wednesday night to build its sixth U.S. sneaker manufacturing facility, which is expected to bring nearly 250 jobs to town within the first year.
The first phase calls for a 102,418-square-foot building with office and manufacturing space to be built at 55 Pettengill Road. A future expansion will double the space and bring another 200 employees for a total of 450.
The Boston-based athletic footwear company is working with the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority to secure a bond of up to $72.5 million.
John Campbell, New Balance’s vice president of corporate services, told the planning board the state’s workforce and tax incentives convinced the company to build here.
“We are really focused on the greater Londonderry and Manchester area for the workforce,” he said. “We see an opportunity to bring those folks in and to retain that workforce in this area. New Hampshire has always been something that the ownership viewed as a great opportunity.”
New Balance says it is working to meet demand and drive future growth coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when sales spiked.
“We had nothing to do but run and walk,” he joked.
The company says it’s the only major athletic shoe manufacturer that has maintained factories in the United States. The company also has a factory in the United Kingdom.
The U.S. factories produce the company’s “MADE” series, which constitutes a limited segment of New Balance’s U.S. sales, according to its website. The series contains a “domestic value” of 70% or more.
The factory is expected to operate from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will help with traffic in the area. The location is along a Manchester Transit Authority bus route, which the company hopes will help draw workers from the city.
The Business Finance Authority is committed to “facilitating their entry into New Hampshire,” said James Key-Wallace, the BFA’s executive director.
Under the proposal, the BFA will use state-backed bonds to construct the new facility and lease it to New Balance. The company will eventually pay for the financing through its lease.
The details need to be approved later this summer by the Executive Council.
The BFA, a self-funding agency that uses no taxpayer dollars, entered similar deals with Sig Sauer and BAE Systems, which have created more than 1,000 jobs.
The authority purchased the former Anthem property at 3000 Goffs Falls Road in Manchester for about $31 million and leased it to BAE over the next 10 years. The deal calls for BAE to purchase the building from the BFA at the end of the 10-year lease.
“It is a tool we have to bring large employers to the state,” Key-Wallace said.
New Hampshire’s Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said even with a 1.9% unemployment rate many companies are lured here because of the workforce.
“The available workforce is among the most productive and best educated in the country,” he said.
He’s glad more manufacturing will be coming to New Hampshire.
“These are good hard working positions that are going to pay really well,” he said.
New Balance hopes to start construction in late summer, which is expected to take 15 months to complete, according to Jim Petropulos of Hayner/Swanson, a civil engineering service in Nashua.
“Their hope would be to have a fully functioning building by December of 2024,” he said.