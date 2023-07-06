Rendering of proposed New Balance factory

An artist’s rendering of a New Balance factory that is planned to be built at the corner of Raymond Wieczorek Drive and Pettengill Road in Londonderry.

 Mulrooney Architecture and Design

New Balance received unanimous support from the Londonderry Planning Board Wednesday night to build its sixth U.S. sneaker manufacturing facility, which is expected to bring nearly 250 jobs to town within the first year.

The first phase calls for a 102,418-square-foot building with office and manufacturing space to be built at 55 Pettengill Road. A future expansion will double the space and bring another 200 employees for a total of 450.

New Balance plans sixth U.S. factory in Londonderry