One year after the Manchester Country Club sought permission to renovate and expand its service area facility, the plans have now been altered.
The project, which is designed to improve the private golf club’s maintenance area on Patten Road, has been revised after bids were received and budgetary constraints were realized, according to Nicholas Golon, senior project manager with TFMoran, Inc.
Initially, the renovation plans included the razing of three existing maintenance structures and the construction of a one-story, 2,500-square-foot addition to the existing maintenance garage, and a new, 2,800-square-foot stand-alone building.
Earlier this month, however, representatives with the Manchester Country Club approached the Bedford Planning Board with proposed amendments to the site plan that was approved last April.
“We are consolidating the previous two buildings into one,” said Tony Nazaka, project manager with Stone River Architects.
The revised plan, which was approved by the board, includes a 4,400-square-foot building to be constructed adjacent to the existing maintenance garage. In addition, the existing chemical mixing building will stay standing, although the chemicals will no longer be mixed at that site.
“This is a good design for what we are looking at,” said Golon.
According to the plan, the parking area has been slightly reconfigured and was reduced from 22 parking spaces to 18 parking spaces.
“The facility will contain a mix of uses to support the maintenance of the golf course, including offices, locker rooms, storage space, break room, kitchen area, mechanics bay and a chemical storage area,” Becky Hebert, planning director, said in a staff report.
An existing mechanics garage and chemical storage area will still be removed, according to the plans.
“These buildings are older and the new facility will be a significant improvement over the existing mix of buildings and temporary storage structures,” wrote Hebert.
The proposed development will take place on about 1.3 acres of the entire country club property, which is more than 162 acres.
Five years ago, the planning board approved the construction of a new cart barn and pro shop, as well as a deck and addition to the clubhouse dining room.
The Manchester Country Club, which has been in operation since 1923, sits on a 163-acre parcel between South River Road, Meetinghouse Road and Patten Road.