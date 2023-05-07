THE MEANING of the Bond Brewing and BBQ name is no secret, unlike the missions of 007.
The new restaurant is located inside the Bond Building at 1015 Elm St. in Manchester, but the owner did add some James Bond decor to backup the name. The space was previously home to Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery before it closed in March 2022.
Owner Peter Telge of Stark Brewing Co. — a staple in the Millyard for nearly 30 years — said the concept is based off of Chipotle, of which he says his kids are big fans. The model is quick-serve.
“We do the tacos, burritos and rice bowls, but there’s the barbecue flair in there with the brisket, pulled pork and ribs,” he said. “I will be adding more barbecue things as I go.”
The kitchen features an industrial smoker that can run 24/7. The ribs are smoked for between four to seven hours. Soon, he will smoke vegetables.
A ribbon cutting for the new business took place last week. More to-go and delivery business is expected in the future with a full-time manager being brought on to promote that side of the business. Some of the fare will be delivered on bicycles.
Ed Baroody purchased the building in 1998 alongside developer Dick Anagnost and has since taken over sole ownership.
“When Peter and I were talking, we said he would do something if we could do something different for downtown,” he said.
Some of the new beer selections could include the “Bond Ale” or “Elm Street IPA.” Right now, Stark brews are on tap. The place has a full bar.
Someone I know left the restaurant after a lunch meeting and smelled like BBQ the rest of the day. The place is legit.
Tuscan addition
The Tuscan Market at the sprawling Tuscan Village in Salem now has an indoor bar along with its outdoor patio.
“Finally, a place to stay during the rain! Don’t let the rain stop you from getting together with friends & family at Lake Park!” a social media post reads.
A new tenant, Bennett Sandwich Shop, also opened there.
New look for T-Bones
On Friday, the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the renovated T-Bones Great American Eatery at 311 South Broadway in Salem.
The chain posted before and after photos on social media showing a new bar area and dining room. The old carpets were replaced with new wood-like flooring.
One customer gave positive feedback on the expanded bar and patio.
“The windows alone give it a great feel,” he wrote.
Swimming into summer
Juliano’s Pools & Spas received a conditional use permit from the Manchester Planning Board to operate at 561 Gold St.
This is Juliano’s seventh location, according to owner Brian Juliano. He told the Planning Board he’s been looking to open in the Queen City for more than 20 years. The store will include pool supplies and be a base for crews installing pools.
He worked with Joseph Realty Trust in finding the long vacant building.
“We strategically chose Manchester, N.H., for many reasons,” its website reads. “Perhaps the biggest is our ability to service Boston’s North shore as well as all of Southern New Hampshire and central NH.”
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.