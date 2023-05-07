Good eats at Bond Brewing
Manager Versee Damien Carter delivers meals to Chris Hunt of Goffstown, left, and his nephew Bryan Peterson of Manchester. The restaurant had its grand opening last week.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

THE MEANING of the Bond Brewing and BBQ name is no secret, unlike the missions of 007.

The new restaurant is located inside the Bond Building at 1015 Elm St. in Manchester, but the owner did add some James Bond decor to backup the name. The space was previously home to Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery before it closed in March 2022.

Tacos at Bond
Pulled pork tacos from Bond Brewing and BBQ

