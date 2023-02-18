KRIS GABBARD got sick of working 60 to 70 hours a week for a paving company, especially with a newborn son at home. So he opened Cool Beans Cafe at 100 Willow St. in Manchester using his life savings.
He hopes once business picks up, he can host paint nights in the evening and rent the space out for private functions. Andre’s Diner is right next door.
During a recent visit, he shared his passion to make the shop successful inside the former Siberia Food Market, which moved down the street, even though it took longer than he thought to open because of construction.
“It just happened overnight,” he said of signing the lease. “I called and I got the place.”
A while back, he became a certified barista in New York and previously operated Black Bear Cafe in Ossipee with his brother. The menu features all the staple caffeine products, coffee from Mill City Roasting Co. in Londonderry and loose leaf tea from Two Leaves and a Bud in Colorado. Sandwiches and other treats are on the menu.
He built the tables using pine wood and a special stain and picked up recycled restaurant chairs. The walls will eventually be filled with artwork for sale by local artists.
“I want it to be a relaxed, fun environment,” he said. “I want people to have fun too. I want people to smile while they are here.”
Interesting fact: the “Cool Beans” moniker came from his daughter, Madilyn, 8.
“I am just so excited to finally be open,” Gabbard said.
Another puntastic coffee shop, Bean Me Up Espresso & Boba Bar, in Rochester is set to host a grand opening on Feb. 22.
Wings all around
While the Super Bowl is over, more wings will be available this spring in Portsmouth. The signs for Buffalo Wild Wings are up at the West End Yards, a new mixed-use building. The new 4,900-square-foot restaurant will feature a dominant bar, made from recycled basketball courts, that anchors the indoor and stadium-like audio visual technologies with LED modular screens, according to a news release.
Laney & Lu, known for its organically sourced coffee, tea, smoothies, salads, bowls and sandwiches, will also open in the development.
The development includes 134 apartments.
Place to park
The Rollin’ Grille, a traveling fast-food smokehouse and grill serving freshly made meals and sandwiches, got permission to set up shop in an unused space in Dave’s Quality Dry Cleaning parking lot at 84 Canal St. in Nashua.
Owner Christian Davolio told the planning board the offering will include specialty burgers, sandwiches and loaded fries.
“It’s a fairly small menu, but whatever we do we try to make it good and fun … we try to do something that’s a little bit out of the ordinary,” he said.
Davolio expects to be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday — Sunday if they’re not booked at a private function.
The Rollin’ Grille is also a regular at White Birch Brewing.
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea in the Granite State email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.