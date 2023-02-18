Cool Beans Cafe

KRIS GABBARD got sick of working 60 to 70 hours a week for a paving company, especially with a newborn son at home. So he opened Cool Beans Cafe at 100 Willow St. in Manchester using his life savings.

He hopes once business picks up, he can host paint nights in the evening and rent the space out for private functions. Andre’s Diner is right next door.

