A DOUGHNUT shop started by a former police officer must be good.
Donut Love, opened in 2017 by former Stratham police officer Michael Oliveira, is expanding under new ownership. The craft shop is known for its Maine-style potato doughnuts.
Goodwin Family Management — which operates the Friendly Toast brand — bought Donut Love in North Hampton and its sister business Comfort Baking Co. in Exeter from Oliveira and his wife, Stephanie, last August.
The original location inside a former Chinese food restaurant is being renovated, and Comfort Baking is being turned into a Donut Love. A kitchen at the Exeter location will be used as a commissary for future locations.
“The first time we spoke with Mike and Stephanie, we knew that acquiring Donut Love and Comfort Baking was an opportunity we could not pass up,” a statement from Eric and Tyler Goodwin reads. “Growing up in Concord, my dad and I were very frequent visitors at our corner store that sold fresh, homemade donuts. Since those days, we have always talked about how amazing it would be to own our own donut shop.”
Both are set to reopen in late June.
Official pizza
Papa Gino’s Pizzeria is showing a sign of getting closer to opening at The Shoppes at 655 South Willow Street in Manchester. The opening will be a return for the pizza chain, which closed all its previous locations in the Queen City.
A “coming soon” sign is now hanging in front of the 1,750-square-foot space. “Official pizza of New Englanders,” the sign reads.
A building permit was pulled for the tenant fit-up last summer, but there is no word on when the shop might actually open.
I overheard two employees of the nearby Golden Corral (even though they work at the “endless buffet” restaurant) say they can’t wait for the shop to open.
One reader, Tony, wanted to know what was going on at the former Papa Gino’s spot at the North End Shops at Livingston Park, which has been vacant since 2019. ConvenientMD — which has an urgent care center down the road — rented the space to open a primary care office. The newer concept is just being launched by the company.
Site work has also started on Aroma Joes and Taco Bell on a vacant parcel next to the plaza. Both will have drive-thrus.
Also coming soon
Just down the street from the future Papa Gino’s, O’Reilly Auto Parts is set to open at 1051 S. Willow St. in an approximately 20,000-square-foot space once occupied by Petco, which moved to the plaza next door.
The plaza is also home to DSW, Guitar Center and Party City.
Cumberland Farms closes
First 7-Eleven on Bridge Street in Manchester was shuttered for months before reopening, now Cumberland Farms on Hanover Street has closed. The signs have since been removed and the windows have been covered with paper.
A handwritten sign on the door simply reads: “Store Closed.”
A candle bar opens
Sea Love, a candle bar and boutique, opened on State Street in Portsmouth by Lori Dennehy. The store features more than 100 scents, according to the The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth. The space was previously occupied by Lululemon.
“Husband Scott calculated — using three scents per candle—you can have up to 215K combinations — so you’ll be sure to create a unique and perfect scent, just for you,” the chamber wrote on Facebook. Along with different collections for sale, a custom candle making experience runs between $38 and $52 per person depending on the “vessel.” The candles take two hours to cool before they are ready to take home, or they can be shipped for $12, according to Sea Love’s website.