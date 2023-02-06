DOUBLE MIDNIGHT Comics needed more room, and The Factory on Willow in Manchester seemed like the perfect spot to expand, owner Chris Proulx said.
While somewhat off the beaten path, the 5,100-square-foot space provides more room for products and tables for customers to play games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. The store is 2,000 square feet larger than the previous location at 245 Maple St., which opened in 2002.
The store held a ribbon cutting last week. The store’s ownership also includes Proulx’s brother, Scott, and Brett Parker.
The store features graphic novels, games, and plenty of comics and collectables. Neon-like Batman and Superman logos hang in the window as you walk in. A white board features a schedule for all the group games.
The comics section displayed a “Batman” comic from November 1987 for $4 and a “Daredevil” from September 1980 for $35. Collectables became huge during the pandemic as people sorted through stuff in storage.
The space showed up on their radar through a family friend, who posted a listing for the commercial space. The Factory has studio apartments, Airbnb units and shops, including Loon Chocolate, 603 Charcuterie, and Cottage Candle. In warmer weather food trucks are parked outside.
“As they gave us a tour we could see the potential,” Proulx said. “They are big on community and arts, which are two big things for us.”
Free Comic Book Day will take place in May and take over the entire store, event space and lawn.
“We’ve already got people interested in renting out rooms at the Airbnb to be here for that weekend,” Proulx said.
Before leaving, this reporter stopped to take a selfie with an 8-foot statue of Groot, you know the sentient tree-like creature from Marvel Comics. Stop by, you can’t miss him.
Close enough
Just over the border in Massachusetts, Tavern in the Square will open at the former Outback Steakhouse in Tyngsborough right across the street from the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua.
The restaurant is set to open Monday.
“Tavern in the Square Tyngsborough staff is ready to go for opening day!” a post on its Facebook page reads.
The restaurant chain has 13 locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Just so you know, you’ll pay a 6.25% state tax and a 0.75% local tax for your meal for a total of 7%. The meals and room tax rate in New Hampshire 8.5%.
Locations are planned in Bedford and Salem, New Hampshire, according to its website.
Indian offerings
Just a ways up the road, Desi Chowrastha Indian Eatery is “coming soon” to 274 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, according to a banner placed on the building. The business specializes in Indian meals and groceries, according to its website.
Rice & Beans
The owner of Spot To-Go Food Truck and Superstar Tacos became the owner of Rice & Beans 603 at 288 North Broadway in Salem in January. The restaurant features authentic Dominican and Puerto Rican foods, including empanadas, pernil (slow roasted pork), and more, according to its website.
Spot To-Go launched a second food last year and became a staple out front of Fisher Cats Games in Manchester.
