DOUBLE MIDNIGHT Comics needed more room, and The Factory on Willow in Manchester seemed like the perfect spot to expand, owner Chris Proulx said.

While somewhat off the beaten path, the 5,100-square-foot space provides more room for products and tables for customers to play games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. The store is 2,000 square feet larger than the previous location at 245 Maple St., which opened in 2002.

