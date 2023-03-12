OH NO, the Dunkin’ at 206 S. River Road in Bedford is temporarily closed for remodeling.
But no need to worry, there’s another one really close — like right across the street close. Dunkin’ also has a shop inside the Nouria gas station.
Classic New England, right? Two Dunkin’ shops across the street from one another. Both locations are owned and operated by the Andrade Management Group, so there must be a demand.
A ton of construction workers were on site at the closed location last week, but a representative from the management group could not be reached about the timeline of the project. The Dunkin’ inside the Nouria has all the offerings, and even a drive-thru. There is no indoor dining.
Speaking of remodels, the Dunkin’ at 216 Elm St. in Manchester is now reopened after getting a facelift. This Dunkin’ is the second one to open in the state and now includes a drive-thru — a must in a post-COVID world.
Returning to NH
GreenPages, which provides cloud and cybersecurity services, has returned to New Hampshire after 25 years in Kittery, Maine. The company’s new 13,000-square-foot headquarters is at Pease International Tradeport.
The space at 2 International Drive, Suite 260, has room for 100 employees and flexibility for those looking to work in remote or hybrid capacities. The company was located in Dover before moving across the border many years ago.
“We believe that the city’s thriving business environment and access to top talent will enable us to effectively recruit and retain top talent in the region and continue delivering exceptional value to our growing portfolio of customers and technology partners,” CEO Ron Dupler said in a statement.
Rig A Tony’s reopens
Rig A Tony’s Italian Takeout & Catering reopened its original location at 38 W. Broadway in Derry after an extensive renovation last week. A fire closed the business in May 2020.
The renovation of the restaurant took longer than expected.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day … and neither was our rebuild,” a Facebook post on Feb. 20 read. “Thank you to all of our valued customers for your support throughout this rebuild process that unfortunately began right at the same time the world shut down due to COVID.”
The company has other locations in Bedford and Windham.
Pizza and Beer
Over on Manchester Road in Derry, Romano’s Pizzeria was transformed into The Ricochet, which recently held an official ribbon cutting.
The decor features unique lighting and plants hanging from the ceiling and on every table.
Rockingham Brewing Co. “concocted” the restaurant’s house owl beer. “Always on tap from here on out, this crispy yet bodied Mexican-style cerveza is the pizza beer of our dreams,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
Close to home
Sometimes the news hits close to home.
Johnstone Supply, a wholesale distributor for HVACR equipment, parts and supplies, leased a 55,575-square-foot building at 875 Holt Ave., which is near the Union Leader office on William Loeb Drive.
The previous tenant, Consolidated Communications, converted the space from flex industrial to office. A new loading dock will be added by the owner of the building as part of lease, according to a news release.
“This deal speaks to the tightness of the industrial market as well as the pricing growth in that sector,” said Derek Miller of the Boulas Co., which represented Johnstone. “We had to get creative to find the right space for Johnstone Supply, because time to market was important.”