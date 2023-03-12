Dunkin' temporarily closed

OH NO, the Dunkin’ at 206 S. River Road in Bedford is temporarily closed for remodeling.

But no need to worry, there’s another one really close — like right across the street close. Dunkin’ also has a shop inside the Nouria gas station.

