Skimobile at Fairfield Inn

A NEW HOTEL now offers easy access to the slopes of Cranmore Mountain Resort.

The 88-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott opened last month in time for both Massachusetts and New Hampshire school vacations. The hotel, managed by Lafrance Hospitality of Westport, Mass., is near the resort’s new Artist Falls Lodge.

