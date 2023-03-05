An historic skimobile, which was used to get skiers up Cranmore Mountain, from 1938 to 1990, is on display in front of the new Fairfield Inn. Pictured left to right are Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore, Kristen Barbin, sales manager with LaFrance Hospitality and Brian Baker, general manager of The Fairfield with Marriott.
Provided by Cranmore Mountain Resort
The new Fairfield Inn is right off the slopes of Cranmore Mountain Resort.
A NEW HOTEL now offers easy access to the slopes of Cranmore Mountain Resort.
The 88-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott opened last month in time for both Massachusetts and New Hampshire school vacations. The hotel, managed by Lafrance Hospitality of Westport, Mass., is near the resort’s new Artist Falls Lodge.
The hotel’s decor is inspired by the “Fairfield Farm” collection and features a farmhouse table in the lobby. Amenities include an indoor swimming pool and outdoor patio with multiple fire pits and a hot tub. Guests can store ski and hiking gear in lockers onsite.
“The Lafrance family grew up skiing at Cranmore, which makes it an extra special partnership and relationship,” said Ben Wilcox, Cranmore president and general manager, in a statement.
Located at 165 Skimobile Road, the hotel also features a piece of Cranmore’s history — an antique “skimobile.” The skimobiles — a mix between a snowmobile and a chair lift — helped get skiers to the top of the mountain on a wooden track system between 1938 and 1990.
Plenty of videos of the old lift can be found on YouTube. The resort is also building a new main lodge.
Sports to manufacturing
FieldHouse Sports, an indoor sports facility in Bow, permanently closed last month.
The 70,000-square-feet building was sold to 12 Tallwood LCC for $6.1 million, according to the Merrimack Registry of Deeds. EB Metal in Londonderry plans to convert the building for manufacturing.
“The property occupied by FieldHouse Sports has been purchased by another organization,” FieldHouse’s website reads. “The facility has ceased to operate as an indoor sports facility.”
FieldHouse Sports rented fields used by soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, football, softball, baseball, volleyball and basketball teams.
Arena gets new sign
The SNHU Arena had new signs installed last week.
“Out with the old, in with the new,” the arena posted on social media.
The sign features Southern New Hampshire University‘s new logo, which was created as part of new branding. The new look was unveiled in August.
The logo was designed in house to represent the university’s history and its commitment to continued innovation.
“Our new logo highlights who we are — a diverse, innovative, mission-driven university dedicated to increasing the amount of equity, opportunity and hope in the world. It celebrates our past while introducing a more forward-thinking look,” said SNHU President Paul LeBlanc in a statement.
New stores on Storrs
A unique brick-and-mortar store will open at the former Minuteman Press at 93 Storrs St. in Concord.
Tanglewood Hollow will offer “a selection of thoughtfully curated educational resources, curiosities, and nature-based products,” according to its website. The store has space for classes, a nature lab and community nature collection. The grand opening is planned for March 11 and 12, according to a Facebook post.
New businesses are also coming to Capitol Shopping Center down the street, including 110 Grill, Playa Bowls, Starbucks and Xfinity. The new plaza is in front of Market Basket.
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea in the Granite State email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.