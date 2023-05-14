Aloha Mini Glow Golf

AFTER A TRIP to Hawaii, Douglas Molina wanted to bring a little bit of magic back home and came up with a business plan to open Aloha Mini Glow Golf.

The first location opened at the North Shore Mall in Peabody, Mass., in 2017, and the latest in the former Olympia Sports spot at the Mall of New Hampshire. The mini-golf course includes 18 holes with glowing neon colors and painting on the walls.

If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.