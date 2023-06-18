TWO LONGTIME employees of Julien’s Breakfast Place on Bridge Street in Manchester were set to take it over after the owner, Julien Pepin, died in February. But the plans fell through after the city required more than $55,000 in upgrades to continue to operate in the space, according to the building’s owner.
Husband and wife Manny Almeida and Jillian Streil-Almeida now hope to find another spot to open a restaurant under a new name: Streil Cafe. A GoFundMe has been set up to help start the new venture.
“There were a lot of reasons to walk away during the past several years, and the only thing that kept us coming back was all of you!” the couple wrote on Facebook. “It breaks our hearts to walk away, but look forward to the future and what it may bring.”
Julien’s, which opened in 2000, was known for its homestyle cooking and folksy decor. Some of the menu offerings includedcorned beef hash, baked beans, pork pie and grilled cinnamon rolls.
The restaurant expanded around 2004, when owner Bill Stergios knocked out part of a wall to connect the corner spot to another unit, previously home to a “junk store.”
Stergios is selling all the kitchen equipment and plans to convert the space back into two retail stores, he said last week. He couldn’t make the finances work.
“I wasn’t going to pay it,” he said. “That was it.”
New digs for Goodwill
The Goodwill store in Hooksett closed on June 11, but will reopen in a new spot about a half a mile away at 1328 Hooksett Road.
The new 12,000-square-foot location will not accept donations. All donations can be dropped off at the Concord or Manchester locations.
“The new store will offer a huge selection of merchandise and a friendlier layout to shoppers,” a note on its website reads. “The store will include a ‘Handpicked’ section where shoppers can quickly find the best finds at great prices — things like designer jeans or a Kitchenaid mixer.”
The store is expected to open next month.
Porsche on the move
Porsche Nashua is set to relocate to a brand new building at 9 Northeastern Blvd. — the site of a former Holiday Inn, which has since been demolished.
The dealership on Main Dunstable Road needs more room, the project team told the planning board last month. The planning board approved the site plans on May 4.
Part of the building will be two stories and include a sales and display area, offices, vehicle servicing bays, wash facilities, and a photo booth according to the plans.
The dealership’s service areas will work on about 25 cars a day. The dealership plans to have 50 employees.
The owners of the dealership are considering building an indoor storage area where Porsche owners can park for the winter.
Stella Blu expands
Stella Blu martini bar in downtown Nashua will soon have a new offering called ”The Pearl,” which will open in a space next door at 66 Pearl St.
“We got Oysters! Just another special showing what’s soon to be available next door at ‘The Pearl’ coming this June to 66 Pearl St!” a post on social media reads.
Practices opens in Londonderry
Nine independent medical groups opened earlier this month at a new medical facility at 50 Michels Way as part of the Woodmont Commons development in Londonderry. The building is near Market Basket.
Derry Medical Center and Derry Imaging center moved from 41 Buttrick Road.
Chris Nickerson of Nickerson Designs, LLC, said the building offers patients the convenience of “one stop shopping” for medical services, including dermatology and primary care.
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.