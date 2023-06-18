Julien's sign
A sign to patrons on the door of Julien’s notes that the restaurant will be closed while ownership is settled after the death of Julien Pepin. The restaurant is now set to close.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader file

TWO LONGTIME employees of Julien’s Breakfast Place on Bridge Street in Manchester were set to take it over after the owner, Julien Pepin, died in February. But the plans fell through after the city required more than $55,000 in upgrades to continue to operate in the space, according to the building’s owner.

Husband and wife Manny Almeida and Jillian Streil-Almeida now hope to find another spot to open a restaurant under a new name: Streil Cafe. A GoFundMe has been set up to help start the new venture.

