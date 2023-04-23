MT’s Local Kitchen & Wine Bar on Nashua’s Main Street will close for renovations next month and reopen as Mike’s Italian Kitchen. The restaurant is owned by Michael Timothy’s Dining Group, which also owns Surf Seafood in Nashua, Portsmouth and Woburn, Mass., and Buckley’s Great Steaks and Buckley’s Bakery and Cafe in Merrimack.
MT’s Local Kitchen & Wine Bar on Nashua’s Main Street will close for renovations next month and reopen as Mike’s Italian Kitchen. The restaurant is owned by Michael Timothy’s Dining Group, which also owns Surf Seafood in Nashua, Portsmouth and Woburn, Mass., and Buckley’s Great Steaks and Buckley’s Bakery and Cafe in Merrimack.
From Facebook
MT’s Local Kitchen & Wine Bar on Nashua’s Main Street will close for renovations next month and reopen as Mike’s Italian Kitchen. The restaurant is owned by Michael Timothy’s Dining Group, which also owns Surf Seafood in Nashua, Portsmouth and Woburn, Mass., and Buckley’s Great Steaks and Buckley’s Bakery and Cafe in Merrimack.
From Facebook
A social media post for the opening of Mike’s Italian Kitchen.
From Facebook
A rendering of what the Hampton Inn will look like on Front Street in Manchester.
A LONGTIME FIXTURE of Nashua’s dining scene will take on a new identity after Mother’s Day.
MT’s Local Kitchen & Wine Bar at 212 Main St. will close for about two weeks for renovations and then reopen as Mike’s Italian Kitchen, according to Michael Timothy’s Dining Group. The group is “excited to announce that we are bringing Italian homestyle cuisine back to Main Street.”
MT’s has been open for almost 28 years.
“Although we love MT’s Local, as with all things, it is important to know when to reinvent yourself,” a note for the company reads. “So please come down over the next month to get your final MT’s fix, then we will usher into a new era together!”
The news comes as Bellissimo Italian Steakhouse and Bar at 194 Main St. temporarily closed on March 28. The owners have since announced they’ve sold the business, but declined further comment last week. The restaurant lasted about a year after opening in 2022. The space was previously Fratello’s Italian Grille.
New name for La Quinta
Speaking of new identities, the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 21 Front St. in Manchester is being transformed into a Hampton Inn, according to city building permits. The hotel building was constructed in 1963.
Amerail Systems Hotel Renovations of Erie, Pennsylvania, will be doing the exterior work. Renderings of the renovation project were posted on the company’s Facebook page last week. The work includes new framing and sheathing, exterior insulation, paint, wood-looking panels and stacked stone. The covered entrance will be reconfigured, according to the permit.
The hotel was once the Amoskeag Inn and had a Hooters restaurant.
The work is estimated to cost $480,000.
Conway favorite to close
Cafe Noche, a Mexican cantina serving classics like tacos and burritos in Conway Village, will close on April 29 after 30 years.
The restaurant announced the closing on social media.
“We are humbled by so many amazing regular patrons who made Cafe Noche so special!” the post read. “We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve overcome incredible obstacles and we feel that we were successful in making this more than just a restaurant, it developed into an extended family which is now, and will forever be, a part of our souls.”
Coming to South Willow
MIU Vietnamese Café is set to open near the Best Buy at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester.
The cafe will open between Cycle World and Xfinity. The cafe will offer freshly brewed teas, milk teas, superfruit teas and Vietnamese coffee.
“Our beverages are brewed to perfection,” a note on the mall’s website reads. “We take careful preparations to extract the maximum flavor profile that offers a full-bodied drink that will satisfy with every sip. We take great pride in sourcing high-quality ingredients from sustainable worldwide sources. We believe that both traditions and technologies can come together in this arena of old and new.”
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.