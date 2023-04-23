MT's Local to become Italian restaurant

A LONGTIME FIXTURE of Nashua’s dining scene will take on a new identity after Mother’s Day.

MT’s Local Kitchen & Wine Bar at 212 Main St. will close for about two weeks for renovations and then reopen as Mike’s Italian Kitchen, according to Michael Timothy’s Dining Group. The group is “excited to announce that we are bringing Italian homestyle cuisine back to Main Street.”

