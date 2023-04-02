Lifeguard at Water Country

READY FOR SUMMER?TO CELEBRATE its 40th anniversary, Water Country in Portsmouth will feature a new entrance and two all-new ride experiences, Hyperlight. The water park’s opening day is slated for June 3.

To create Hyperlight, two of the park’s tube slides, Black Hole and Warp-8, will be fitted with iSlide technology, “sending riders on an immersive journey through vivid lights and pulsing sounds,” according to a news release.

Mock up of Hyperlight

Two tubes will be converted to Hyperlight at Water Country.
Nebula Z

Nebula Z is coming soon to Canobie Lake Park.
House of Sports

A rendering of a Dick’s Sporting Goods House of Sport in Minnesota.

