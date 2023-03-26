SEVERAL NEW brewpubs and breweries are in the works across New Hampshire.
With rumors swirling about its plans for the redevelopment of 546 Amherst St. in Nashua (a former SNHU classroom facility), the Michael Timothy’s Dining Group revealed plans for its latest dining concept.
Say howdy to Lost Cowboy Brewing Co., a brewpub with a “modern western vibe” set to open in winter 2024. The location is along busy Route 101A.
The plans changed from a 275-seat restaurant with 3,000-square-feet retail space to a 350-seat brewpub and 75-seat patio, according to planning board documents. The products will only be sold on site.
The chain operates Buckley’s Great Steaks in Merrimack, Mt’s Local Kitchen & Wine Bar in Nashua, Surf Restaurant with locations in Nashua, Portsmouth and Woburn, Mass., and Buckley’s Bakery & Cafe in Hollis and Merrimack.
They also requested to extend the business hours to 10 a.m. to 11p.m. to serve brunch on the weekends.
Great Blue Brewing Co. held a soft opening at 84 N. Water St. in Boscawen last month. The first beer launched was the Night Heron Coffee Porter.
Republic Brewing is also expected to open on Old Granite Street in Manchester next year as well. It will be operated by the former managing partner of Campo Enoteca/Republic Cafe at 969 Elm St. in Manchester, which has since reopened under new ownership.
A few firsts for NH
Shake Shack is expected to open its first New Hampshire location at the Tuscan Village in Salem this summer.
The sprawling development at the former Rockingham Park race track also offered a construction update this week saying a 164-room Artisan Hotel (part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio), will also open this summer. The property features a full fitness center, luxury pool, 12,000-square-foot banquet space, and rooftop bar.
The first Shake Shack opened in New York City in 2004. The menu features made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, milkshakes, house-made lemonades, and beer and wine.
The company has 290 locations in 32 states and 150 international locations.
Massachusetts-based Tavern in the Square, which just opened a location in Tyngsborough, is also expected to open this summer, becoming the chain’s first location across the border. Another is planned in Bedford.
West Elm, a home and decor store, will also open its first N.H. location this summer.
J-Crew Factory also recently opened at the development. Other tenants in the future will include Buff City Soap, Sugaring NYC and a Friendly Toast restaurant.
On a smaller note, Tuscan Market got the OK from town officials to move its format around to add a bar with 20 seats.
Restaurant to cigar bar
Just down the street from Tuscan, Jocelyn’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge at 355 S. Broadway, is set to be converted to a cigar lounge without food.
“He’s been considering this for some time and he is ready to move forward,” attorney Anthony Bistany told the Salem Planning Board.
The space will include couches and more places to lounge.
Update on Dunkin’
The Dunkin’ on South River Road in Bedford has reopened after a remodeling, so the options are plenty with another shop right across the street.
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea in the Granite State email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.