Lost Cowboy

An exterior rendering of Lost Cowboy Brewing Co., a brewpub with a “modern western vibe,” set to open in winter 2024 on Route 101A in Nashua.

SEVERAL NEW brewpubs and breweries are in the works across New Hampshire.

With rumors swirling about its plans for the redevelopment of 546 Amherst St. in Nashua (a former SNHU classroom facility), the Michael Timothy’s Dining Group revealed plans for its latest dining concept.

Lost Cowboy interior

A look at what the interior of Lost Cowboy Brewing Co. will look like.
Great Blue Brewing Co.

Great Blue Brewing Co. first beer was its Night Heron Coffee Porter.
Shake Shack

Shake Shack is slated to open at Tuscan Village in Salem this summer.

