Hyatt Place planned for Portsmouth

The proposed Hyatt Place planned for downtown Portsmouth

 Legat Architects

THE HOTEL INDUSTRY took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the room count is starting to rise in several tourist destinations across the Granite State.

The Hampton Inn Lincoln White Mountains opened earlier this month, and a ribbon cutting is set to take place for the new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott North Conway at Cranmore Mountain on Tuesday.

If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.