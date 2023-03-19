A five-story mixed-use building, left, is proposed for a North Main Street location that is now a shuttered CVS in downtown Concord. Next door is Phenix Hall, the restoration of the hotel that burned down in 1956.
BIG PLANS are being considered for the shuttered CVS on North Main Street in Concord.
Developer Mark Ciborowski hopes to add a five-story mixed-use building to the project as part of a plan to restore the neighboring Phenix Hall. The plans call for shops on the ground level, office space and 36 “upscale apartments” ranging from one to three bedrooms.
“This will simultaneously eliminate one of downtown’s least attractive buildings and at the same time restore a large gap in the downtown skyline which was created by the 1956 fire that ended the existence of the Phenix Hotel,” the website reads.
The plans — which include a roof deck — are still in the early stages with members of the architectural design review committee hearing the plans last month. The heritage commission will have to consider plans to tear down the E&P Hotel building. Some of the architecture is planned to be incorporated into the new structure.
Built in 1855, the Phenix will serve as a music hall, function space and a restaurant.
“The Phenix will be a unique venue for several different types of events making it the newest hot spot in the city,” the website reads. “The Phenix will also be the only place in Concord where you can enjoy great food while listening to music in a hall with excellent acoustics.”
Ciborowski is known for restoring other downtown buildings, including the Sheraton Building and Woodward’s Block.
Hangar OK’d
Over at the Concord Municipal Airport, Maryland-based United Therapeutics got approval from the planning board to build a 35,683-square-foot hangar to house a number of company aircraft, including a Gulfstream G600 jet.
The hangar will be used for company executives flying to its New Hampshire location in Manchester’s Millyard and clients.
The proposed United Therapeutics hangar will be adjacent to the National Guard hangar, according to the plans. The development will cost in excess of $20 million, according to city officials.
The City Council also approved a 20-year lease with options for four, five-year renewals for a total of 40 years, according to project documents.
A first in Litchfield
A new Mobil gas station with a Dunkin’ drive-thru got approval to be built on Route 3A in Litchfield if certain conditions are met.
The plans to develop the property at 522 Charles Bancroft Highway were approved by the Planning Board on March 7.
This will be the first Dunkin’ in the town known for its rural, country feel. The convenience store is being proposed as “Litchfield Country Store,” according to the plans, which gives the project more of a hometown feel. A portion of the property will also be developed for self-storage.
Less coffee at MHT
A Starbucks kiosk near baggage claim in the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport terminal is no more. The airport relocated its information center there.
But don’t worry, a Starbucks still operates on the other side of the security checkpoint.
The development pales in comparison to the announcement that Avelo Airlines will offer flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina starting in June.
