BIG PLANS are being considered for the shuttered CVS on North Main Street in Concord.

Developer Mark Ciborowski hopes to add a five-story mixed-use building to the project as part of a plan to restore the neighboring Phenix Hall. The plans call for shops on the ground level, office space and 36 “upscale apartments” ranging from one to three bedrooms.

phelps-newbiz-sig
Phenix Hall redevelopment plan

A five-story mixed-use building, left, is proposed for a North Main Street location that is now a shuttered CVS in downtown Concord. Next door is Phenix Hall, the restoration of the hotel that burned down in 1956.
Gas station coming to Litchfield

A rendering of the Mobil gas station planned for Route 3A in Litchfield. It will also be home to the town’s first Dunkin’.

If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea in the Granite State email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.