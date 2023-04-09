LONGTIME RESTAURATEUR Steven Clutter hired a Boston-based artist to create a vintage mural for the side of his latest venture, The Kitchen on River Road. He thought it would be the same as picking a color and painting the building.
But after putting it up, he was told by city officials to remove a 144-square-foot “wall sign” installed on the side of the building at 1362 River Road. Just like Clutter, many in the neighborhood also see it as a piece of art.
The mural takes one back in time with a depiction of a large pointer finger leading to the front door and the words: “Get in here.” The building dates back to 1906 and once served as a penny candy store, deli/convenience store and now a to-go restaurant.
“We are trying to restore it and bring it back to its glory,” Clutter said. “I thought the painting would enhance the look of the building and make it look antiquey.”
Clutter, who owns Hanover Street Chophouse and the Crown Tavern, bought the longtime business in November 2021.
A similar debate over a mural took place in Conway, where Leavitt Country Bakery sued the town after being ordered to remove a painting created by Kennett High School art students. That sign is much more colorful and on the front of the building.
On Thursday night, Clutter will make a pitch to the zoning board for relief to reinstall the sign. The limit for signs in the district is 20 square feet. Clutter understands regulations are in place to make sure every if fair for all.
Clutter noticed the work of artist Mark Grundig at Tuscan Village in Salem and commissioned him for the piece.
He said the neighbors have appreciated the renovations to the building and like the mural.
A “Help us Save the Mural!” petition has garnered more than 70 signatures.
“For me the sign blends with the muted colors chosen for the exterior of The Kitchen,” wrote Patricia Gunn, who lives nearby. “The sign compliments and is respectful for the neighborhood.”
Banks, banks, banks
Windham is in Rockingham County, but that isn’t stopping Merrimack County Savings Bank from opening its eighth branch there. The newest location will be located at 1B Wall St. with an opening anticipated in “mid-to-late summer 2023,” according to a news release. The location is off Exit 3 on Interstate 93.
Service Credit Union is set to open new branches at Merchants Way in Concord and Epping Crossing Shopping Mall in Epping.
St. Mary’s Bank is set to open at the former Granite State Credit Union drive-up ATM at the Danforth traffic circle in Derry.
Chase Bank plans to build a 3,116-square-foot branch with drive thru at 66 Gilcreast Road in Londonderry.
7-Eleven reopens
Just in case you didn’t know, 7-Eleven off of Bridge Street in Manchester has reopened. It has been a topic of many discussions on the “What’s going on Manchester NH?” Facebook page.
The gas station is now being operated under corporate ownership, according to a building permit filed with the city.
