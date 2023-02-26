A BIG QUESTION keeps popping up on Manchester community groups on Facebook: What happened to the 7-Eleven gas stations on South Main and Maple streets?
Both stores have been closed and boarded up for months and it seems many Manchester residents want to know what’s up. One local page administrator even threatened to delete all posts about the shuttered gas station locations.
The answers haven’t been easy to find. Multiple emails to 7-Eleven’s media representatives were unreturned. A phone number was unavailable.
I did reach Michael Wesson, who owns the property at 557 Maple St., but his insight was limited. He said both properties were once owned by the same franchisee, but 7-Eleven officials would not elaborate on the closures.
“It should be reopening soon as a company store,” he said of the Maple Street location.
The brand has at least three other locations in Manchester, which appear to be open, which has also sparked some discussion.
“Guess what?! If everyone misses 7-11 so much there’s still one open on Queen City!! Check it out!!” one person commented.
Gas station growth
The Nouria Energy brand continues to grow across New Hampshire with a new gas station with 12 pumps and a 5,000-square-foot convenience store planned at 133 South Broadway in Salem. A Gulf gas station will be torn down.
A location recently opened on South River Road in Bedford, but plans for another in the posh suburb were rejected.
John Selle, an architect for Phase Zero Design, said Nouria hopes to stick with a flat-roof canopy with white, blue and green colors to help identify the brand.
Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine mentioned the Bedford location with a pure white canopy.
A renderings show a sign with a price of $2.289 for regular gas. We can only hope, right?
Another 4,025-square-foot Sunoco gas station is planned for 2 N. Broadway also in Salem. The plans show a “Village Depot Store.”
A now closed Gulf gas station at 188 Pleasant St. in Concord is set to be converted to the Nouria brand, according to Planning Board documents.
Ready to sweat?
With winter making a comeback last week, maybe some are ready for hot yoga. Hotworx, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio, is set to be the first tenant in a new commercial building at 1045 Hanover St. The building was built by a franchise owner of the adjacent Dunkin’.
The fitness studio, which provides virtual class, is now offering pre-sale membership rates. Members can take part in 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute high-intensity interval training sessions. According to its Facebook page, those participating can burn calories in less time.
Members can stay for up to an hour after workouts in the infrared saunas.
“Construction is moving along,” a Facebook page reads. “We will be opening in no time.”
Urgent care options
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care opened at 300 Main St. in Nashua at the end of last month. The location is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
A location at 77 S. Main St. in Rochester is also now open. The brand has 21 locations in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.
The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at noon on March 8.
The hours are the same as Nashua.
ClearChoiceMD urgent care centers are equipped to treat all urgent non-life-threatening medical needs with board-certified providers, according to its website.
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea in the Granite State email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.