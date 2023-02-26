Nouria1.jpg

A BIG QUESTION keeps popping up on Manchester community groups on Facebook: What happened to the 7-Eleven gas stations on South Main and Maple streets?

Both stores have been closed and boarded up for months and it seems many Manchester residents want to know what’s up. One local page administrator even threatened to delete all posts about the shuttered gas station locations.

If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea in the Granite State email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.