Adam Hammill, stands outside Exile Burrito in Berlin. A former Coast Guard chief petty officer who oversaw kitchens at bases in Washington State, Rhode Island, and in Portsmouth/New Castle, Hammill opened Exile Burrito on May 15.
Adam Hammill, stands outside Exile Burrito in Berlin. A former Coast Guard chief petty officer who oversaw kitchens at bases in Washington State, Rhode Island, and in Portsmouth/New Castle, Hammill opened Exile Burrito on May 15.
Union Leader File
Billy Martin, left, and Ricardo Burton of Diz’s Downtown restaurant in Manchester test the ordering system in May while getting ready for opening.
Union Leader File
ecoTEXT is a startup at UNH by, from left: Joel Nkounkou, a 2018 UNH graduate, and UNH seniors Dylan Wheeler and Nelson Thomas.
Adam Hammill, who opened Exile Burrito in Berlin in May, says he has to juggle many responsibilities as a new business owner.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more difficult to keep the operations going with a limited staff. He’s now looking forward to upcoming federal relief aimed to support entrepreneurs and help businesses that have opened during the COVID-19 pandemic hire workers.
Concord Hospital has offered contracts to LRGHealthcare-employed physicians and practicing Laconia Clinic physicians for the continuation of care once Concord Hospital’s proposed acquisition of LRGHealthcare is approved.
Canada's health regulator will launch a public consultation program on Monday in its draft guidance for individuals growing medical cannabis at home, hoping to clamp down on people selling weed on the black market.