Contemplating the future of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, Alyssa Clemsen Roberts is keeping an eye on the past.
Since taking over this summer as president and CEO of the Plymouth-based utility company, which serves about 83,000 homes and businesses in the Lakes Region, Clemsen Roberts said she wants to make sure the member-owners have affordable, reliable utilities — just as cooperatives have been doing for almost 100 years.
Electric cooperatives all over the country trace their roots to Depression-era federal programs to bring electric service to rural America. Back then, utility companies neglected the sparsely-populated, far-flung parts of the country because it seemed like it would be difficult to make a profit stringing miles of power lines for just a handful of customers.
Now, advocates for rural Americans are trying to persuade internet companies to bring high-speed service to the most sparsely-populated parts of the country. Clemsen Roberts said that after working at several electric cooperatives around the country, she’s convinced that high-speed internet is just as critical to helping rural American thrive in the 21st century as electrification was in the 20th.
After a stint in the Navy, Clemsen Roberts held positions in the federal government and in lobbying firms in Washington, D.C. Clemsen Roberts recalled working on one initiative with a group of 130 CEOs of electric cooperatives, and said she came away wanting to become the CEO of a cooperative herself one day.
“They’re a righteous group,” she said. “They have a mission, and they know what it is.”
Cooperatives are less guided by the drive to maximize shareholder returns or profit. The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is organized as a nonprofit, owned by its customers. Any surplus money left over at the end of the year gets distributed back to the utility customers.
After electricity prices soared this summer, the cooperative’s somewhat-lower prices started drawing more attention from those outside its service area.
The state’s energy consumer advocate, Don Kreis, has noted the cooperative’s more-active model of portfolio management has so far helped to shield cooperative customers from the punishing rate hikes imposed in August by investor-owned utilities such as Eversource, Liberty and Unitil, which have to set rates for the next six months.
Clemsen Roberts said the cooperative has been lucky so far. There might come a time when those rates set in August will be well below whatever market rate the cooperative is paying. More important, she said, is the level of control that local members have over their electric service.
“Each co-op sets its own mission vision and values,” she said. At the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, Clemsen Roberts said, the internet has become a part of the service that the cooperative’s members want.
Though New Hampshire has one of the nation’s highest rates of broadband connectivity, there are swaths of the Lakes Region and Sullivan County where hooking up to a high speed network hasn’t been possible. Funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the American Rescue Plan aim to make broadband accessible everywhere, but local utilities will be key to hooking up homes and businesses.
Cooperative members voted in 2020 to move toward providing high-speed internet service, and the cooperative formed NH Broadband LLC, the single-member LLC that is the broadband division. Like the electricity side of the business, all profits are also divided among members. For now, broadband is a tiny fraction of revenue — about $180,000 in revenue in 2021, according to public tax documents. Revenue from electric service cleared $150 million.
More cooperatives are deciding to make the internet part of their missions, Clemsen Roberts said. After running cooperatives in Colorado in recent years, and working with them to get their internet programs running, she said she sees the deepening importance of high-speed internet for rural communities.
Since the pandemic, more of the cooperative’s members are living in the Lakes Region full-time, Clemsen Roberts said, particularly as remote work remains the norm for many companies.
Building up the fiber infrastructure in New Hampshire is an important part of the next several years for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, Clemsen Roberts said.
“For the co-op, it’s continuing to provide the service we provide, and looking at ways to do more with less — like everyone right now.”