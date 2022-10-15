Contemplating the future of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, Alyssa Clemsen Roberts is keeping an eye on the past.

Since taking over this summer as president and CEO of the Plymouth-based utility company, which serves about 83,000 homes and businesses in the Lakes Region, Clemsen Roberts said she wants to make sure the member-owners have affordable, reliable utilities — just as cooperatives have been doing for almost 100 years.

Alyssa Clemsen Roberts

ROBERTS