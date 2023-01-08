STARBUCKS WILL JOIN a mix of new businesses off Exit 17 on Interstate 93 in Concord.
The plans for the 2,232-square-foot coffee shop and a 2,500-square-foot pharmacy, both with drive-thrus, at 10 Whitney Road require final planning board approval.
Developer Laurie Rauseo announced the Starbucks opening last month after a planning board member mentioned the well-known brand during a hearing. The architectural design review board saw renderings in November only showing a green circle and the word “restaurant” on it, but very clearly the Seattle-based staple.
The two buildings will be located across from the new Merchants Way, which right now includes Market Basket, HomeGoods, New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet and Wendy’s, also being developed by Rauseo and her husband, David.
Ready for USDA Choice sirloin steaks and tons of fresh-baked bread with homemade cinnamon butter? Texas Roadhouse will replace the closed Newick’s Lobster House on Loudon Road in Concord.
Newick’s closed its 317 Loudon Road location in March 2022, but the owners have said they are looking for a different location. The family-owned restaurant still operates its Dover location.
The building will be torn down and rebuilt to meet building code requirements. The new building will be 7,926-square-foot with 290 seats and an outdoor patio, according to the project application.
Random fact: The chain is actually headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.
Domino’s Pizza officially opened last Monday at 1562 Hooksett Road in Hooksett at the former Gilbert & Son Block property. The new restaurant has a drive-thru and delivery, of course.
“Until we can fully staff with drivers our delivery service will be intermittent. To start it will be primarily just lunch service,” a Facebook post reads.
After all that food, maybe it’s time to hit the gym?
The Zoo Health Club held its grand opening at 1271 Hooksett Road (the old K-Mart plaza) last Friday. This is the chain’s ninth location in the Granite State. Franchise owner Ed Baroody previously said the clubs are seeing record membership numbers.
The new year will bring an end to Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt on North Main Street in Concord, which will close at the end of the month.
“We appreciate all our customers for their business and support over these 10 years, as well as our employees, our landlord and the city of Concord,” a sign on the door reads. “Orange Leaf has been a place for the community to gather and enjoy a treat in downtown Concord, and we’ve enjoyed being part of the community, as well. Thank you for you business!”
If you know of a business opening or closing or have interesting commercial real estate news in the Granite State email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.
