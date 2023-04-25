New look at Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble has developed a new look for its stores. A new 10,000-square-foot store will open this summer in West Lebanon.

 Provided by Barnes & Noble

A new store planned for the Upper Valley is the latest example of Barnes & Noble Booksellers’ rapid growth in a category once thought destined for takeover by online competition.

The world’s largest retail bookseller will open a 10,000-square-foot store in a former Party City space at the Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon. The plaza also is home to Kohl’s, Gap Factory Store and Paper Store.

New shelves at Barnes & Noble

The new shelving systems allows for flexibility with how products are displayed. 
Storytime

The children's area as part of the redesign of Barnes & Noble. 