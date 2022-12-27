Changing downtown Concord

Developer Steve Duprey plans to have a Friendly Toast on the first floor of his new 5-story downtown building. The building was approved by the planning board last week. 

 PROCON

A five-story, mixed-use building will bring a new vibe to downtown Concord with a rooftop bar and a patio on the ground level for pop-up restaurants. 

A Friendly Toast restaurant and patio along the sidewalk on South Main Street are also part of the plan. 

Fifth floor event space

The fifth floor of the proposed building is expected to include a restored 1940s diner. 
Outdoor courtyard

The new building will feature an outdoor courtyard with a "Container Kitchen" or food truck. The space might be used as an ice skating rink in the winter. 