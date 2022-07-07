For months, Brian Dobson looked for the perfect space to open a beer and wine shop in New Hampshire. Then someone suggested he talk to the owner of Bert’s Better Beers in Manchester.
Turns out, Bert Bingel was ready to retire and sell the shop, which he opened 12 years ago as one of the first stores in the state devoted to craft beer. The craft beer scene has significantly taken off in the past decade.
Dobson is now the owner of Bert’s in the North End Shops at Livingston Park on Hooksett Road. The name will change to Bert’s Beer & Wine to better reflect the addition of new products and a wine selection.
“He was the first one to be really known,” Dobson said. “(The store) got the reputation as the place to go for craft beer when craft beer was still new and niche and unknown. We continue that today.”
In his first week at the shop, Dobson has added Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors, Corona, Dos Equis, Michelob and other well-known domestic brands to the coolers that line the walls of the 3,200-square-foot shop. The business will still sell individual beers and mixed six-packs, with all the strays eventually ending up into a cooler of “misfit singles.”
“It is important to me to meet the needs of everybody whether you want a bottle of wine, Bud Light or the newest craft beer, I want to be able to offer that,” Dobson said. “People like what they like and I have to meet that need across the board.”
Dobson, 38, who lives in Nottingham, worked with the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center to get approved for a small Business Administration-backed loan from Newburyport Bank and invested private money to buy the shop. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bert’s opened in 2009 in Hooksett, carrying products from many New Hampshire breweries, and quickly became known as a “full-service beer shop.” The store moved down the road to Manchester in 2019.
Learning the ropes
Since he was 17, Dobson wanted to open his own business, but the dream didn’t become a reality until he served 12 years in the Army and National Guard and held a number of different jobs, including an armed security guard at the nuclear power plant in Seabrook, café manager at Barnes & Noble and a congressional aide. He left a job as operations manager for startup GenTent Safety Canopies last June.
Dobson said he took a job at Greg & Jane’s Beer & Wine in Epping to help the owners, who were struggling to find workers, and to learn the ropes.
“I told him, ‘Look, full disclosure, I am looking to do the exact same thing,’” Dobson said. “He said, ‘Great, come in and I’ll show you how it’s done.’”
An SBDC adviser helped Dobson develop a business plan and secure financing. He thinks he’ll need six to eight part-time workers to keep the shop running.
Aside from his time in the Army, Dobson has lived in New Hampshire his whole life. He served as cook after being deployed twice to Iraq. He chose to join the military after 9/11 instead of going to culinary school.
At one point, he wanted to open his own restaurant.
“I’ve spent a little under four years of active duty and got out and was like, ‘I don’t want to cook anymore,’” he said.
Dobson also spent several shifts with Bingel before taking over the store.
“I want to try to get as many of the smaller breweries that you may not get as often,” he said. “That is our goal, to promote as many breweries as we can in some fashion. It may not be 100 cases of it.”
Bingel said he will miss working with the customers and local brewers.
“It was a successful business. Bert’s has been a stalwart and pioneer in the craft beer business,” he said. “Bert’s Better Beers has been partially responsible for the increase and building in the craft beer business here in New Hampshire.”
He thinks the business is in good hands. He’s glad Dobson is keeping “Bert’s” in the name as he expands the product offerings.
“He knows more about wine than I do,” he joked. “I know red goes with beef and white goes with fish and chicken.”
The products
New Hampshire has more than 100 breweries, and the store also has extensive product offerings from throughout New England.
The space is decorated with brewery logos from all over the world, including Woodstock Inn Brewery and Harpoon.
Dobson pointed out Resilience Brewing, which is located within Schilling Beer Co.’s Littleton brewery.
“They do everything from lagers to pilsners,” he said.
One of the strangest names: Out.Haus Ales in Northwood.
Popular right now are ciders and “ready to drink” (RTD) seltzers and cocktails.
“For me, it is important to offer a variety of beers from around the world as well. Some of the German and Belgian beers are some of the best in the world and we want to offer it,” Dobson said. “We are going to increase our import section.”
Bingel gave his blessing to add to the product lines before the store was sold.
“I was right up front with him,” Dobson said.
Dobson has enjoyed his first week at his new shop. His wife, Abby, hopes he settles down in his career pursuits.
He doesn’t think the craft beer industry is going away.
“Almost every brewery comes out with two to three new beers a month,” he said. “They are trying new things all the time.”