HOLLIS -- A local developer is hoping to construct a gas station and a convenience store containing a coffee shop along Runnells Bridge Road.
The property at 82 Runnells Bridge Road was recently subdivided into three commercial parcels. Conceptual plans for the site have been presented to the local planning board and include a 4,500-square-foot gas station and an 8,000-square-foot retail store on a 4.2-acre site.
Jason Hill, an engineer with TFMoran, told town planners that the project would likely be completed in two phases.
The front portion of the site would house a convenience store with an undisclosed coffee shop tenant and drive-thru, along with additional retail space.
Concerns have already been raised from neighbors regarding traffic, noise, septic issues, drainage and other environmental concerns, according to Hill.
“During the process we will be investigating those and responding to those,” he said of the concerns from abutters.
There is a back portion of the site that may be preserved or incorporated into the project, said Hill, who explained that a well for the proposed development is located in the center portion of that land.
To accommodate some concerns from neighbors, the conceptual plan has been altered to minimize the amount of parking and other impervious coverage on the property, Hill told the planning board recently.
“A lot of the traffic for this development -- I believe it is the majority of the traffic -- is already on the road. It is commuter traffic,” said Hill, explaining the gas station and coffee shop would mostly be utilized by passersby.
While the new gas station, convenience store and coffee shop would generate some new traffic trips, that number is relatively low, he said, adding that during the peak hour of the day, there would be an estimated 130 trips from motor vehicles.
To assist with some of the traffic concerns, off-site improvements are being proposed as part of the project, including an extended dual left-turn lane to accommodate one or two queued vehicles turning left, said Hill, and the creation of a new right turn lane is also being explored.
“We think it is a good plan,” he said, adding the gas station and retail space are permitted uses in the commercial area.
The land is owned by Team Yarmo Investment 1 LLC, and the applicant is Runnells Bridge Realty Trust. The planning board is expected to review the project once again at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at 7 Monument Square.
