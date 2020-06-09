The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for Hungry Bear Farm, said Marilyn Jonas, wife of farmer Gene Jonas. The small Mason farm is sold out of community-supported agriculture shares after this spring’s grocery store panics led to more interest in local food, she said.
Not all small New Hampshire farms have been so lucky, she said, especially those that sell their produce to restaurants and hotels. But when the state announced criteria for farms that would get money from the CARES Act, the state Department of Agriculture decided only farms that make $50,000 or more in gross sales could qualify.
State agriculture commissioner Shawn Jasper said his department could not handle potentially thousands of applications, and said he wanted to focus the aid on farms that are a primary source of income for farmers.
Jonas said she felt like the department was saying small farms didn’t count. She works off the farm, as a teacher, but she said Hungry Bear is hardly a hobby farm.
“My husband works seven days a week, 12-hour days most of the year,” she said. “This is his life’s work. He devotes all of his energy to making this farm work.”
The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire, an group of sustainable farms, said that leaves out about 90% of farms in New Hampshire.
Laura Hartz, president of the association’s board, said she thought the agriculture department should allow any farmer who can show a loss to apply for the funding.
Jasper said the agriculture department is just too small to deal with potentially thousands of applications for aid, so he limited the number of farms that can apply by imposing a threshold of $50,000 in sales. Jasper said he and one other department official are the only ones available to read applications, and push out millions of dollars in aid to farmers over the next nine months.
“I’m not the Department of Health and Human Services. This is one of the very smallest department in state government,” Jasper said.
Jasper said he had only heard from one farmer who has reported a loss: a lettuce farmer whose sole customer, a hotel, closed. “There’s no evidence these small farms are hurt,” Jasper said.
He said he thought the pandemic could be an opportunity for the state’s smaller farms. “If you’re a small operation, you’ve got great opportunity.”