Throughout the pandemic, staff and volunteers of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance have had the opportunity to connect with companies within the tech sector, and the themes of growth, opportunity and a commitment to New Hampshire were playing on repeat.
The Granite State continues to be on the rise. Manchester and Concord topped Realtor.com's list as the hottest markets in the country. New Hampshire was ranked as one of the top 5 best states in the nation in 2020 by U.S. News & World Report and one of the Top 10 states to both find a job and raise a family by WalletHub that same year.
The low tax environment, incredible quality of life and location in the heart of New England continues to draw technology companies. New Hampshire’s high labor force participation, low poverty rate, low unemployment and high median income prior to COVID-19 created a sound economic foundation for the state to flourish.
The Granite State continues to outperform national metrics assessing the impact of technology on our economy. According to CompTIA, with 10.3% of its workforce in the industry, New Hampshire ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to tech employment.
New Hampshire’s tech sector also has a direct impact of $11.2 billion, accounting for 13.8% of the state’s economy. This percentage puts the Granite State in the top 5 in the country under this metric.
Innovation and growth have continued during the pandemic:
- Alliance member, B2W Software, which has been headquartered in Portsmouth since 1993, expanded its staff and made its largest annual investment to date in product development in 2020.
- Cole Morgan, founder of StageConnect, which develops interaction software for hybrid and virtual events, said his industry had to find a way to operate globally from any location. As he prepared to launch and scale StageConnect, Morgan made the conscious decision to be a fully remote company and be headquartered in Nashua.
- The alliance has been working closely with UK-based Quay Pharma to support its U.S. expansion into a 55,000-square-foot facility in Hudson, which will serve as its U.S. headquarters. The team at Quay predicts the site will create over 100 jobs within three years.
- Despite merging with a Boston-based company, Minim remains headquartered in Manchester. The company, which creates intelligent networking products for the internet of things under the Motorola brand, is now listed on Nasdaq.
New Hampshire's ability to be nimble comes in part from its tight network of local connections.
Adam Coughlin, a former communications director at Dyn who continued working for the company after it was acquired by Oracle, recalls sitting in a conference room at Oracle's headquarters in Redwood Shores, Calif., with fellow Dyn veteran Kyle York.
"We were meeting with Oracle executives about an event that was to take place in New Hampshire. I’ll never forget the look of disbelief on their faces when Kyle said he’d simply text Governor Sununu to attend. Oh, he could also text a local band with a national following if they needed music," said Coughlin, currently a partner with York at Manchester tech investment firm York IE.
"Despite their millions of dollars in salary, the folks in that room didn’t have that reach," Coughlin said. "That kind of access and the willingness of the people on the other end of the text to help is rare, and that is the New Hampshire advantage."
It’s time that the rest of the world knows what those in the state's tech ecosystem have been saying for years: New Hampshire is the place to be.