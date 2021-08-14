Shannon Brooks cut her cable contract in 2019. She said the service was ridiculously expensive.
“We were paying a lot for very few channels,” Brooks said.
Since then, she has bought a Roku TV and uses a mobile hotspot for an internet connection.
By downloading YouTube TV, which provides “all the local channels,” she said she pays half the cost of cable.
“I’m beyond happy that I dropped cable all together,” she said.
Brooks is one of the millions of Americans who have “cut the cord” and moved away from cable and satellite television in recent years.
Only about 34% of Americans age 18 to 29 get television service through cable or satellite, down from 65% in 2015, according to the Pew Research Center. Fewer than half of those 30 to 49 access TV that way.
Among the 50-and-older crowd, the decline has been less dramatic: 14% for those 50 to 64 have cut the cord, and only 5% of those 65 and older.
The research shows that more and more people are cutting the cord, according to Mary Beth Ray, associate professor of communication and media studies at Plymouth State University.
“The numbers are dropping increasingly,” said Ray, who teaches the history of media and its social impact. “I think these trends will continue in the coming year.”
Consider the cost
Comcast and DirecTV, two major U.S. television providers, lost 4.7 million customers between 2017 and 2019, according to Techjury.com. A survey from The Trade Desk predicts that in 2021, 27% of U.S. households will stop using pay TV services.
One of the driving factors in this change is price — 69% of poll participants say the cost of cable and satellite services is too high, according to Pew Research Center.
Erika Lavoie of Stratford said price was one of the factors that led her to cut the cord last July when her family bought their house.
“We mostly watched streaming services anyways, and paying for cable seemed like a waste,” she said.
They were paying $140 a month for Comcast internet and TV and now pay $60 for high-speed internet from Atlantic Broadband, which offers high-speed internet in 11 states, including 157,090 residents in New Hampshire. She pays another $60 for YouTube TV, bringing the total to $120, which is still a savings.
Atlantic Broadband is not the only internet service that is drawing customers away from their cable providers.
Consolidated Communications has spent more than $100 million over the past three years to expand its fiber internet network in New Hampshire. Those towns include Durham, Kingston, North Hampton, Pelham, Raymond, Rye, Salem and Seabrook. The company said Keene will be included by the end of the year.
“By the end of 2025, we’ll have brought fiber internet to over 400,000 new locations in New Hampshire and added over 4,000 fiber route miles in the state,” Corporate Communications Manager Shannon Sullivan said.
More and more options
While cord-cutting has increased, streaming services have boomed. Netflix, the largest such service in the United States, reported an increase of more than 20% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2020. It now has more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.
Netflix is followed by YouTube, which accounts for 21% of video streaming with 2 billion users each month, according to Techjury.com. Netflix competes with a host of other streaming services, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Peacock. (See related story.)
Jim Kimble, the Boston-based founder of cordcuttingreport.com, said television is no longer a one-size-fits-all business. Customers can choose from a variety of options.
Kimble, who started his website in 2016 as a hobby after trying to cut back on expenses, now works full-time reviewing streaming and cable alternatives.
Back in 2016, it was harder to cut cable, he said.
“Ten years ago you couldn’t do that,” Kimble said. “In the days of just cable, you could have cable or not have cable. Now you have choices.”
Of the cord-cutting options she has explored, Lavoie said her favorite choice is YouTube TV. Even though it wasn’t the cheapest TV streaming option, it was the least overwhelming to set up on their devices and was easy to use.
Lorna Landry of Bow, who dropped cable in 2010, said she uses Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and PBS Passport services. She said that while cable TV might offer a catalog of channels, it is not worth the higher price tag.
“A cafeteria-type menu of channels would entice some to stay with cable, but you should turn a deaf ear,” Landry said.
Develop a strategy
Kimble said people can get most of what they want for cheap if they strategically pick their services.
“Sit down with your family and friends and make a list of what you actually watch,” Kimble said. “You can usually find a pretty good match.”
To keep prices down, it’s important not to think you need every channel, Kimble said.
“Cable TV has given us this all-you-can-eat diet. But do you use 200 channels?” he said.
In 2017, Comcast responded to the changing user dynamics by releasing Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming TV box offered for free with Xfinity internet without TV service, according to its website.
“As a company, we have pivoted our focus a few years ago. We now have a path to introduce customers to our streaming,” a Comcast spokesperson said.
Flex includes Peacock Premium, a streaming service that offers live sports, movies and TV shows, and a voice-controlled remote. In the past year, Flex expanded to include several top streaming services, including Spotify and Disney+.
Comcast also introduced Xfinity Mobile to all customers, which allows them to stream live and on-demand content on their phones and tablets for free, regardless of their cable package.
Then there’s free
An alternative to monthly bills for streaming is an over-the-air antenna, which can get many local channels, depending on location. Some antennas are installed on the roof, and others mount easily on walls and windows and hook into the television via a simple cable.
“An indoor antenna can be an easy solution,” Kimble said.
Unlike radio waves, antennas receive signals via line of sight, so an indoor antenna will typically pick up local southern New Hampshire channels from Manchester, while a roof antenna can reach well into Massachusetts, he said.
Matt Kirby said he installed an antenna on his roof after canceling cable when he bought his home in south Manchester five years ago. The antenna, which cost $750 installed, paid for itself within six to seven months, and his family continues to reap its benefits.
“We have saved over $6,000 over cable, and we haven’t missed it,” Kirby said.
With his antenna, he said he receives 64 channels, including WMUR and all the major Boston stations with very clear reception year-round. He even receives a news station from Providence, R.I., when the leaves drop in the fall, he said.
Kirby now pays around $90 for high-speed internet through Comcast and $13 a month for a Netflix subscription.
An avid football fan, he can still watch the Patriots on the major networks. Although he misses the occasional special NFL games on ESPN, he usually watches them at a local bar, he said. For his baseball, Kirby has returned to listening to the Red Sox on the radio like in the “good old days.”
Even his two teenage daughters didn’t mind the switch, which allowed them to do other things besides sit in front of the TV, he said. Cable gave him a lot of content his family didn’t need.
“It’s like going to the grocery store for milk and having to get the bread and wine you already have at home,” Kirby said.
Test it out first
Streaming devices, like the Roku Express for $24.99 on Roku’s website, or a Wi-Fi-enabled smart TV can be another cheap option for people choosy abo ut what they watch. These streaming devices offer channels and apps that include many free on-demand streaming services without a subscription, Kimble said.
Kirby is able to get up to 100 online channels through his Samsung and LG smart TVs, including a weather channel and a 24-hour news station.
Kirby said the pandemic has pushed people to see cable as unnecessary. Until cable and satellite providers offer a more “a la carte” approach to service, Kirby said he believes the cord-cutting trend will continue.
“I think we will see this more and more until cable providers give us just what we want,” he said.
For cord-cutting beginners, Kimble recommends starting by buying a streaming device and experimenting with free trials before canceling a cable or satellite subscription.
“Start slow by trying things out, and when you think you have a pretty good idea of what you like, go for it,” he said.