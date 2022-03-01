Job seeker Jay Nugent of Manchester, third from left, speaks about employment opportunities with Karrie Vicente, Nicolas Harvey and Andre Garcia, all of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, during the city of Manchester Job Fair at the Manchester Police Athletic League in Manchester on Oct. 7.
The preliminary unemployment rate in New Hampshire for January was 2.9%, slightly below December’s 3% rate.
The January 2021 seasonally adjusted rate was 4.2%, according to statistics released by the New Hampshire Employment Security Tuesday.
New Hampshire Labor Force statistics have been revised for the years 2017 through 2021 as a result of the annual benchmarking process, which incorporates updated statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and the state of New Hampshire, according to a news release.
Seasonally adjusted estimates for January placed the number of employed residents at 733,400, an increase of 1,060 from the previous month and an increase of 10,320 from January 2021.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 360 over the month to 22,160. This was 9,620 fewer unemployed than in January 2021.
From December 2021 to January 2022, the total labor force increased by 700 to 755,560. This was also an increase of 700 New Hampshire residents from January 2021, according to the release.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 4%, the state said.